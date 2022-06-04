58 coal blocks to start in FY23, 138.28 MT production targeted: Ministry

-
-
The Coal Ministry expects operationalisation of 58 coal blocks in 2022-23 and has set target of 138.28 million ton coal production, an official statement said on Friday.
"The Ministry of Coal has allocated coal blocks for captive end use and sale of coal/ commercial mining. 85.32 million tonnes of coal has been produced in FY 2021-22 from 47 operational coal blocks. As against the scheduled production of 203.67 million tonnes for FY 2022-23, it is expected that a total 58 coal blocks would become operational with an expected production of around 138.28 million tonnes," a ministry statement said.
It also said that show cause notices are issued from time to time to the companies which are not adhering to the timelines prescribed in their agreements for operationalisation of coal blocks or for non-achievement of targeted coal production.
A Scrutiny Committee has been constituted by the Ministry to consider the show cause notices and replies received from allottees on case to case basis and recommend penalty in cases that delays are attributable to the allottees. The Scrutiny Committee, in its 17th meeting held recently, reviewed 24 cases - and recommended proportionate appropriation of performance security in four cases - Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Ltd (Rajbar E&D), Topworth Urja & Metals Ltd (Marki Mangli-I), Ultratech Cements Ltd (Bicharpur), and National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (Talaipalli) - due to delay on their part.
Recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee have been accepted by the government and appropriation orders are being issued, the statement said. Subsequent to the meeting of the Scrutiny Committee, further show cause notices were issued to 16 companies for 22 coal blocks.
