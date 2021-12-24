58% Indians plan travel in next three months, says online survey

As many as 58 per cent of Indians plan to in the next three months, according to an online survey involving more than 12,300 participants.

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, carried out a survey on similar topic in March when only 50 per cent of participants had indicated plans to

“Nine months post that, after the second wave of the outbreak, decline in daily caseloads, along with India’s mega vaccination drive, 58 per cent people currently have plans to in the next 3 months despite the imminent threat of Omicron on horizon,” LocalCircles said in its survey findings. Yet only 18 per cent of people have made their bookings, it said.

Amongst those who plan to travel between December-March, the highest number (49 per cent) plan to visit family/friends, it shows. Only 21 per cent have plans to visit leisure destinations while 45 per cent plan to travel for other reasons like religious purposes or pending work.

The survey received more than 19,500 responses from over 12,300 citizens residing in 320 districts of India. The respondents were from a mix of tier I and tier II towns and rural districts.