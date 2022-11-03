5G: 90% telecom sector firms may hire professionals in December quarter

The rollout of services in India is expected to open up the telecom sector in an unprecedented manner, with several firms ramping up their infrastructure and workforce. Research firms expect the to peak in the October-December quarter, a welcome change over the last six quarters.

Staffing firm TeamLease has said in a report that 90 per cent companies operating in the telecom sector intend to hire professionals. And they are expected to spend about $2.50 billion towards in the quarter through December, according to The Economic Times.

ET also reported that the intent to hire is led by a 65 per cent increase in hiring trends for technology-based roles.

The intent to hire professionals in the telecom sector has improved when compared to the preceding quarter. During the July-September period, the intent was 84 per cent. This means that more companies are now willing to hire professionals than the previous quarter.

“Most of the investment right now is into the rollout of network primarily driven by telecom operators, OEMs (original equipment maker) and system integrators, telecom infrastructure /service providers,” Mayur Taday, chief business officer, TeamLease Services, said in the report.

Over the last six quarters, the telecom sector witnessed the highest attrition. In the July-September period, the attrition rate was 10.03 per cent, up 1.16 per cent from the April-June quarter (8.87 per cent), the report said.

However, some other sectors have triumphed telecom, which has been ranked at the fourth place, in terms of . The top three places have been taken by information technology (96 per cent), educational services (95 per cent), and ecommerce (92 per cent).



The 5G services were launched in India on October 1. The government has said it intends to cover the entire country with the latest technology within the next two years.