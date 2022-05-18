5G rollout will be limited in near term, says Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal

Commercial 5G service will see a limited rollout in 2022 and 2023 due to limited number of 5G-enabled handsets and nascent ecosystem, according to Bharti Airtel’s South Asia managing director and CEO Gopal Vittal.

On Tuesday, the Digital Consumer Commission cleared the auction of and a final decision in this regard will be taken by the union cabinet. The government hopes to have the first round of auction in June and rollout of services could happen by the end of the year.

Vittal, who has been reappointed as CEO and MD, said that there will not be aggressive rollout of 5G service by in the immediate term.

Addressing analysts in a post result conference call on Wednesday, Vittal said that the total number of 5G-enabled devices in the country are just 4 per cent and though shipments are growing these devices are expected to be around 15-16 per cent of the total by March 2024. Also none of the 5G applications and use cases are ready. Vittal said will wait and see how the ecosystem pans out before going aggressive on 5G expansion.

He was also disappointed about the reserve price recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India for spectrum auction. “While there has been a reduction, it has not been adequate and is in that sense disappointing,” he remarked. “I will not comment on our strategy and approach since it is dependent on the final reserve price finalised by the government,” he added.

Vittal also hinted another round of tariff hike could happen in the course of this year and that will enable Airtel's average revenue per user to touch Rs 200 mark. Last November companies took a 20 per cent tariff hike and this helped them to increase ARPU. In the fourth quarter FY 22, reported an ARPU of Rs 178 which is the highest in the industry.

While tariff hike has contributed to revenue growth, the telecom sector is also seeing consolidation of SIM cards and slowing down of 4G customer additions. The Airtel CEO attributed the slowing down of 4G subscriber additions to semiconductor shortages and increase in chip prices resulting in an increase in smartphone prices. While smartphone shipments are subdued due to these challenges, Vittal said this was only a temporary phenomenon.