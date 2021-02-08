5G to roll out in India by early 2022; panel pulls up DoT for delay

-
The government expects that the roll-out of 5G services will begin in early-2022 after another round of spectrum auction that is planned to be held after six month, according to a panel report tabled in Parliament on Monday.
The Standing Committee on Information Technology pulled up the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for delay in the launch of 5G services when several countries have commercially rolled out the next-generation technology.
The telecom ministry has already announced the auction of spectrum worth Rs 3.92 trillion from March 1, but it does not include the desired frequency band for 5G services.
The committee has been informed that by the end of the calendar year 2021 or beginning of 2022, there will be some roll-out in India in some specific uses, because 4G should continue in India for at least another 5-6 years, the parliamentary panel, headed by Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, said.
