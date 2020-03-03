63.5 mn ITRs e-filed till Feb 15; number will increase further, says Thakur

-
ALSO READ
Yes, only 15 million Indians pay tax; but who is to blame for this?
Corporate tax cut impact? Direct taxes mop up down 17% in October
Filing ITR for AY 2020-21? Here're the changes you need to know
Number of taxpayers rises nearly 14%, but returns filed fall 2% in FY19
Inflation is momentary and will improve as season changes: Anurag Thakur
-
The number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed through electronic mode has been increasing since the assessment year 2016-17 (AY17). The number of ITRs at 63.5 million till February 15 for AY20 has already surpassed that for AY19. The belated returns for AY20 can be submitted till March 31, 2020.
Therefore this number will increase further, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. He said the tax department had identified 1.56 million non-filers for AY19 through the non-filers monitoring system.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU