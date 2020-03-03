JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Life insurers to sell health policies? Standalone cos to lose, say experts
Business Standard

63.5 mn ITRs e-filed till Feb 15; number will increase further, says Thakur

The number of ITRs at 63.5 million till February 15 for AY20 has already surpassed that for AY19

Indivjal Dhasmana 

income tax
The belated returns for AY20 can be submitted till March 31, 2020

The number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed through electronic mode has been increasing since the assessment year 2016-17 (AY17). The number of ITRs at 63.5 million till February 15 for AY20 has already surpassed that for AY19. The belated returns for AY20 can be submitted till March 31, 2020.

Therefore this number will increase further, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. He said the tax department had identified 1.56 million non-filers for AY19 through the non-filers monitoring system.


chart
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 00:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU