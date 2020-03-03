63.5 mn ITRs e-filed till Feb 15; number will increase further, says Thakur

The number of (ITRs) filed through electronic mode has been increasing since the assessment year 2016-17 (AY17). The number of ITRs at 63.5 million till February 15 for AY20 has already surpassed that for AY19. The belated returns for AY20 can be submitted till March 31, 2020.

Therefore this number will increase further, Minister of State for Finance said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. He said the tax department had identified 1.56 million non-filers for AY19 through the non-filers monitoring system.



