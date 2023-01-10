70% investment target received ahead of summit in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the (GIS) next month, the state government has received proposals of Rs 1.2 trillion from domestic and international investors.

Against the GIS target of Rs 1.7 trillion fixed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has achieved 70 per cent of the proposed goal four weeks in advance for the big ticket event in Lucknow during February 10-12, 2023.

While global proposals worth Rs 7 trillion were netted during the roadshows in 16 countries, domestic investment proposals of about Rs 5 trillion were garnered when the CM visited Mumbai on January 5 to kick-start the domestic leg of roadshows.

“A galaxy of Indian industrialists and business leaders representing groups such as RIL, Tata Sons, Adani, Godrej, Birla, Piramal, Lodha, Vedanta, Parle, and Hinduja met the CM during his two-day Mumbai visit,” a senior UP government official said.

In his interaction with domestic industrialists, investors, bankers, entrepreneurs, the CMâ€ˆcalled upon them to invest in UP for realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a $5-trillion economy in the next few years.

Since UP is itself aiming to become a trillion-dollar economy, the GIS is expected to give a major fillip to the endeavour by hard-selling the landlocked state as an ideal investment destination with unlimited potential in key sectors.