OECD sees 7.3% contraction in Indian economy in FY21 if Covid-19 hits again
79% Indians feel Covid-19 cases will rise in next few months: Survey

Survey also shows a sizable portion of e-commerce customers are yet to place their orders

Coronavirus | Indian e-commerce industry | Lockdown

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Passengers undergo thermal screening as they board a public bus following ease of restrictions, during the fifth phase of Covid-19 lockdown in Ajmer. Photo: PTI

Even as Covid-19 figures hit new peaks, a survey by LocalCircles has found that 56% of the respondents are worried or anxious and a majority (79%) feel India will experience a significant rise in cases in the coming months.

The survey, however, indicates that while three weeks have passed since the government lifted curb on non-essential product shipments, a sizable portion of e-commerce customers are yet to place their orders and some who have already made some purchases are going to place more orders soon.

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 22:58 IST

