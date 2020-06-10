79% Indians feel Covid-19 cases will rise in next few months: Survey

Even as Covid-19 figures hit new peaks, a survey by LocalCircles has found that 56% of the respondents are worried or anxious and a majority (79%) feel India will experience a significant rise in cases in the coming months.

The survey, however, indicates that while three weeks have passed since the government lifted curb on non-essential product shipments, a sizable portion of e-commerce customers are yet to place their orders and some who have already made some purchases are going to place more orders soon.