96% of GST compensation shortfall to states released so far, shows data

-
ALSO READ
No breakthrough in GST compensation deadlock; next Council meet on Oct 12
GST row: Compensate states that picked a borrowing option, says Sushil Modi
GST Council may take up rationalising tax rates, slab merger in next meet
Tamil Nadu may go with Option-1 for GST compensation, but seeks tweaks
GST deadlock remains, compensation for tax collected to be released tonight
-
The Centre on Monday transferred Rs 2,104 crore in the 19th installment of goods and services tax (GST) compensation shortfall to states and Union Territories (UTs), which is about 96 per cent of the estimates.
The total amount released so far stands at Rs 1.06 trillion of the Rs 1.1-trillion shortfall estimated under the special borrowing window, put in place in October 2020.
While the states have received Rs 97,242.03 crore, three UTs — Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir — have got Rs 8,861.97 crore. Under the special window, the Centre has been borrowing in Government Stock with a tenure of three years and five years on behalf of states.
With the current release, the proportionate pending GST shortfall with respect to borrowing under five-year tenor has been concluded for 23 states and three UTs with legislature.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU