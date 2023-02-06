A coal-dependent India can't move to zero overnight: GE's Mahesh Palashikar

India has a potential to generate 600 Gw of onshore wind energy while we have hardly done 40-50 Gw, says Mahesh Palashikar, President of GE, South Asia, illustrating India’s scope not just for renewables but as a global innovation and manufacturing hub for turbine technology and components. He also says that natural gas will be the bridge in India’s journey from to renewables. One of GE’s two global innovation and development centres outside the US, is in Bengaluru, developing aerospace and turbine designs and technologies.