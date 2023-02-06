JUST IN
A coal-dependent India can't move to zero overnight: GE's Mahesh Palashikar
Govt to meet fiscal target in coming year, capex a longer shot, shows poll
Business Standard

A coal-dependent India can't move to zero overnight: GE's Mahesh Palashikar

In a Q&A, the President of GE South Asia asserts that natural gas will bridge India's journey from coal to renewables, even as he points is massive potential in onshore wind energy

Dinakar Sethuraman 

Mahesh Palashikar
Mahesh Palashikar, president, GE South Asia

India has a potential to generate 600 Gw of onshore wind energy while we have hardly done 40-50 Gw, says Mahesh Palashikar, President of GE, South Asia, illustrating India’s scope not just for renewables but as a global innovation and manufacturing hub for turbine technology and components. He also says that natural gas will be the bridge in India’s journey from coal to renewables. One of GE’s two global innovation and development centres outside the US, is in Bengaluru, developing aerospace and turbine designs and technologies.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 11:21 IST

