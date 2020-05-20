A comparative analysis of the healthcare investments made by Indian states

With nearly five million coronavirus cases around the world till now, normal life has been thrown out of gear everywhere because of the global Covid-19 pandemic. According to the website worldometers.info, more than 325,000 people have already lost their lives to Covid-19.

In India, the number of those infected has already crossed the 106,000 mark and the growth rate continues to be steady. This unprecedented global health crisis has brought our healthcare systems into sharp focus. Healthcare expenditure, availability of hospital beds and ventilators and healthcare systems have been ...