A complete overhaul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new economic team

The new government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects a major overhaul. But more importantly, this overhaul will see a virtually new economic team at the level of ministers.

As many as seven economic ministries will now see new leaders in charge of them - the ministries of finance, commerce and industry, agriculture, telecommunications, civil aviation and tourism. In contrast, those in charge of the infrastructure ministries of railways, surface transport, roads, shipping, power, coal and petroleum in the previous government continue to remain part of the new Cabinet. ...