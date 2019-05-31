Modi govt 2.0

Narendra Modi was sworn in on Thursday as prime minister of India for the second time amid extraordinary expectations from his government. With a 303-seat haul for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and with a commanding 353 seats for the National Democratic Alliance, high expectations from the government are only to be expected.

Though a majority of the names in the second cabinet of Mr Modi are familiar as they were part of the earlier Council of Ministers, the prime minister has sent a strong signal of “perform or perish” by dropping around 30 ministers. Only a prime minister ...