A dive into the govt's plan to overhaul entry into the civil services

The heart of the reforms programme aimed at redesigning the entry into the civil services is likely to happen only after the next government comes into office in May 2024. This is not a delay but simply the operational time frame for the ambitious Mission Karmayogi project drawn up by the Narendra Modi-led central government, to refashion the civil services.

The Mission, or to go by its full name, National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, is already into its operational stage, though. The Capacity Building Commission, which will sit as the cornerstone of the Mission, has ...