A look at the likely changes in US-India energy ties as Biden takes charge

India’s largest import from the United States could come down sharply once the White House changes to blue in January. Crude from the US is India’s largest import from the country.

Yet it was more of a political statement of friendship between New Delhi and Washington DC that came at a cost. While it will be a big challenge for the incoming Joe Biden administration to cut back on the fossil fuel-led energy ties with India, one of the beneficiaries could be the India-led International Solar Alliance. US had been implacably opposed to the role of this alliance as a treaty ...