JUST IN
Centre may have enough stocks to run free grain scheme this financial year
Government approves 22nd tranche of electoral bonds; sale from October 1-10
IT industry logged 25% attrition in FY22, trend to continue: Report
Centre extends deadline for mandatory six airbags in cars to Oct 1, 2023
PM to inaugurate world's first CNG terminal in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
PLI for IT hardware: Draft proposes raising financial outlay by 2.5 times
GIFT city-based lessors likely to lease out 60-odd aircraft by March 2023
India signs deal with Armenia for export of missiles, weapon systems
India eyes $550 million incentives to woo companies like Apple, Dell
Sebi to allow confidential pre-filing of IPO documents in Sept 30 meet
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Centre may have enough stocks to run free grain scheme this financial year
Business Standard

A shift towards indigenisation: 'Make in India' fortifies defence spending

An analysis of defence capex over the past 12 years shows a noticeable shift towards indigenisation

Topics
defence sector | Defence indigenisation plan | Capex

Ajai Shukla & Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

defence
The domestic capex component was adjusted for inflation, and the import component was converted to US dollars since all defence expenditure, even imports from France or Russia, are dollar-denominated.

An analysis of defence capital expenditure (capex) indicates increased spending during the last four or five years, along with a discernible shift towards indigenisation. Adjusted for inflation, capital allocations to the defence sector have grown at a compounded rate of around 7 per cent between the base year (2011-12) and the present (2022-23).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on defence sector

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 17:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.