A tap for every home: India adds 20 mn water connections in a single year

India added nearly 20 million tap water connections in a single year, taking the total coverage to over 51 million, pushed by the Jal Jeevan Mission launched during the last Independence Day. Providing all households with piped water connection by 2024 means covering another 138 million homes.

The challenge is bigger in some states, especially Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, where less than 5 per cent population has access to tap water. Only nine districts in the country boast a tap connection in each household. The Jal Shakti Ministry has projected that Bihar, Goa, ...