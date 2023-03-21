JUST IN
India's improved 1.7% spend on logistics to set stage for $5 trn economy
Inflation-growth dynamics may enhance dilemma of monetary policy committee
A true account: How law firms are taking the lead in consultancy business
J&K budget passed in Lok Sabha amid protest, House adjourned till March 23
Tractor sales growth to halve in FY24, operating margins to improve: CRISIL
DPIIT to set up task force for formulating logistics cost framework
Top headlines: UBS needs RBI nod for C-Suisse, windfall tax on oil slashed
Guterres asks G20 for pact to hold down warming amid food crisis warnings
The perfect moment for innovation or 'anusandhan' is now: Six reasons
India's steadying economy shows early signs of weakening consumption
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
J&K budget passed in Lok Sabha amid protest, House adjourned till March 23
icon-arrow-left
Inflation-growth dynamics may enhance dilemma of monetary policy committee
Business Standard

A true account: How law firms are taking the lead in consultancy business

Be it advising the government or tackling bankruptcy cases, they are handling roles traditionally handled by CAs

Topics
Law firms | chartered accountants | srikrishna committee

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Gavel, Law & Order

The assembled chartered accountants (CA) did not see it coming that July 2017 evening. On the Chartered Accountants Day function at a stadium in Delhi, there was excitement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi started speaking.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Law firms

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 16:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.