Aadhaar integration can help weed out fake voters, says UIDAI CEO

Aadhaar can be useful to weed out fake voter IDs and for streamlining the update of voter database, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) told Neha Alawadhi in an interview.

The authority, which administers Aadhaar, is working towards bringing more people under the Aadhaar fold. Edited excerpts: What are the plans around Aadhaar, going forward? With almost the entire country enrolled, we are now focusing more on update, data security and plan to extend voluntary use of Aadhaar which is backed by proportionate law ...