Aadhaar-voter ID linking soon? Law ministry may prepare Cabinet note

The Centre is working on a Bill to amend the election law to mandatorily link Aadhaar with voter identity card. The objective is to clean up electoral rolls, remove duplication, and facilitate migrant workers to vote remotely.

Sources in Opposition parties said the government — when the Bill is introduced and debated in Parliament — would need to allay their fears that this might become a tool to disenfranchise people. According to sources, the Union law ministry is likely to prepare a Cabinet note soon to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The ...