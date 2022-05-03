AAIB to probe SpiceJet Durgapur flight 'accident' after flyers are injured

-
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will carry out an investigation of SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight which encountered severe turbulence on Sunday evening.
The occurrence is being categorised as an accident as per International Civil Aviation Organisation norms as two passengers suffered serious injuries and have been admitted in intensive care units of hospitals in Durgapur. Fifteen others were discharged after treatment. A formal order regarding AAIB probe is yet to be issued.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already carried out a preliminary probe and has initiated inspection of SpiceJet’s entire fleet. Officials from air worthiness, air safety and flight operations departments are conducting checks to check and ensure that appropriate maintenance is being carried out on all aircraft.
Separately, the DGCA has also issued a show cause notice to the head of flight safety of SpiceJet following the Sunday event.
A Boeing 737-800 aircraft belonging to SpiceJet carrying 195 passengers encountered severe turbulence before landing at Durgapur. Pilots are briefed about weather before departure and they also receive alerts from air traffic control and on board weather radars.
A source said the aircraft involved in the incident has an older version of weather radar that requires pilots to manually adjust settings for updates and this increases their workload. In contrast, newer generation of weather radar automatically scans the airspace ahead for turbulent weather that reduces crew workload.
The pilot of SpiceJet aircraft is also reported to have told investigators that he deviated from the assigned route to avoid turbulence and the same will be investigated.
In a statement SpiceJet said that the pilot saw turbulent weather patches well in time and did the required course corrections to stay away from the weather that he detected on radar. “The track that he chose was to keep the aircraft at a safe distance from turbulent weather seen on the radar,” SpiceJet said.
The airline added that the particular aircraft’s weather radar has a manual tilt setting that pilots use to see weather above and below their flight levels. “This feature is common to all weather radars including the latest models. All pilots are well trained to use this weather radar and they do so regularly effectively to avoid turbulent weather,” it said. SpiceJet said that all its 737 Max aircraft are equipped with latest versions of weather radar and both pilots are trained for monsoon operations.
Each year between April-June end eastern India witnesses thunderstorm activity. Known as Nor'westers, these consist of fast moving thunderstorm clouds.
“Budding pilots are taught in pilot training schools itself to steer clear of these thunderstorm clouds. Most airlines allow pilots to uplift additional fuel for deviation or hold so as to keep away from clouds. The DGCA has laid down procedures that airlines need to follow during monsoon,” said aviation safety expert Captain Amit Singh.
Last June a Vistara Boeing 737 aircraft on Mumbai-Kolkata route had encountered similar turbulence resulting in serious injuries to two persons. “The AAIB investigated that and issued a set of recommendations to prevent a repeat of such an accident. The regulator must first check if the recommendations are being implanted by airlines,” Singh added.
AAIB’s mandate
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India investigates accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft. The classification of an event is as per International Civil Aviation Organisation norms. An event can be classified as an accident if there is a fatal or serious injury to a passenger or if the aircraft suffers damage or structural failure.
For example an incident of a Cessna 185 aircraft toppling at Jakkur airport in Bengaluru last month is being probed by AAIB as it caused damage to the aircraft.
SpiceJet plane aborts take off
A SpiceJet aircraft operating on Mumbai-Kisangarh route rejected take off and returned to parking bay due to a technical issue on Tuesday. An another aircraft was arranged to operate the flight and it departed at 3.25 p.m, SpiceJet spokesperson said.
