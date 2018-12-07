AAR on back-office services has led to panic in IT, ITes industry: Nasscom

A recent advance ruling by tax authorities, making back-office services provided by a company to global firms taxable under the goods and services tax (GST), has created a certain unwarranted panic in information technology (IT) and industry, said a senior official.

The Authority of Advance rulings (AAR) ruled last month that back-office support services qualify as intermediary services and not exports in response to a specific case. This means, all the services players and business process management firms, along with global in-house centres (GICs) of multinational firms, might be liable to pay 18 per cent on their services, subject to interpretation.

“The ruling was a response to one company seeking clarity in its own services. But the ruling and its varied interpretations have created a wide level of confusion and panic among tax officials and companies alike, ”said Ashish Agarwal, Senior Director and head Policy and Advocacy,

According to some reports, the (I-T) Department has issued notices to captive units of multinationals and Indian (BPOs) for exporting offshore support services. Agarwal cautioned that this might be largely to understand what services the companies are providing but due to the existing panic situation concerned stakeholders on both sides might be reading somewhat “aggressively” into the queries.

He added that there was already a guidance note issued in 2012 that clearly said that call centre services do not qualify as intermediary services and has highlighted the same to the concerned authorities. “Authorities are working towards resolving the confusion but is not possible to say when the clarity will be available. Our concern is that in the absence of clarity, companies will witness a slowdown in their tax processing.”

Though an advance ruling is only applicable to the applicant party and cannot be considered a precedent for future rulings, the IT/ enabled services (ITeS) industry is worried the interpretation of the ruling may result in losing tax benefits that the sector is currently enjoying, as its services have been categorised as exports.

Since India is a large hub for exports of an array of with exports of over $126 billion in 2017-18, the ruling can result in substantial tax demand against all the big players. Apart from IT and players, this will also have a direct impact on more than 500 GICs in the country, which cumulatively employ more than 350,000 people.