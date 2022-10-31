JUST IN
About 4,000 jobs posted every day during festival season: Apna.co report
ICAR can conduct field demos and trials of GM mustard this rabi season
Bond yields rise for second month; key central bank meetings in focus
Growth next year to be better than IMF projections, says CEA Nageswaran
April-Sept fiscal deficit at 37% of FY23 target, net tax receipts Rs 10 trn
Expanding India's global stamp: FTAs are the way to go if gaps are plugged
On the cards: Expansionary Budget with optimistic tax revenue rise
Survival of discoms is questionable now: PowerMin to state govts
Home durables: Govt moves to protect consumers' right to repair-maintenance
Road transport, highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
ICAR can conduct field demos and trials of GM mustard this rabi season
Business Standard

About 4,000 jobs posted every day during festival season: Apna.co report

200,000 job opportunities created between Sept 1 and Oct 27; business development, telemarketing and sales among categories with highest number of vacancies

Topics
Employment in India | festivals | Jobs in India

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Salary
With over 26 million users on the platform, the top most popular job categories among professionals included Telecalling, Field Sales, Delivery Person, Data Entry Operator etc. during this festive season

Jobs and professional network platform Apna.co witnessed an uptick in demand for professionals this festival season, with around 4,000 vacancies posted on the platform every day. Around 200,000 job opportunities were created between September 1 and October 27 this year.

Roles such as business development, telemarketing and sales were among the categories with the most jobs, with metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru leading the demand.

With over 26 million users on the platform, the top most popular job categories among professionals included Telecalling, Field Sales, Delivery Person, Data Entry Operator etc. during this festive season, the report said.

Festive season is the time for Indian companies to hire professionals in order to maximise their business creating a pool of opportunities for professionals across the industry. The season’s data reflects how the Indian economy is getting back on track and we are glad to become the trusted bridge to connect the employers with their workforce,” said Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer at Apna.

The platform recorded around 1.1 million new users on its app during the festival season. A majority of these users registered from cities such Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Indore and Bengaluru.

Women participation in the workforce also increased during the season with around 2.8 million job applications, especially from cities such as Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. In fact, women applied for more jobs than men, especially for roles such as Telecalling/BPO/Telesales, Receptionist/Front Office/Help Desk Admin and Office Assistants, the report added.

The logistics and delivery industry recorded a 21 percent increase in job applications in the last 6 months. Metro cities led the charge with popular platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Licious being the top recruiters during the season.

Further, the hospitality industry also witnessed a massive 65 per cent increase in new employers in comparison to the same time last year.

Apna also witnessed an increase in its employer base seeking the right talent for various job roles. A majority of these employers were small and medium-sized businesses, indicating an interest amongst professionals to look for better job opportunities during the festival season, the report said.

Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Indore witnessed a massive increase in the employer base.

Among 76 cities, Apna observed an increase in demand for jobs from Metro cities Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata and Tier II cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Ahmedabad.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Employment in India

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.