About 4,000 jobs posted every day during festival season: Apna.co report

Jobs and professional network platform Apna.co witnessed an uptick in demand for professionals this festival season, with around 4,000 vacancies posted on the platform every day. Around 200,000 job opportunities were created between September 1 and October 27 this year.

Roles such as business development, telemarketing and sales were among the categories with the most jobs, with metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru leading the demand.

With over 26 million users on the platform, the top most popular job categories among professionals included Telecalling, Field Sales, Delivery Person, Data Entry Operator etc. during this festive season, the report said.

“ is the time for to hire professionals in order to maximise their business creating a pool of opportunities for professionals across the industry. The season’s data reflects how the Indian economy is getting back on track and we are glad to become the trusted bridge to connect the employers with their workforce,” said Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer at Apna.

The platform recorded around 1.1 million new users on its app during the festival season. A majority of these users registered from cities such Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Indore and Bengaluru.

Women participation in the workforce also increased during the season with around 2.8 million job applications, especially from cities such as Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. In fact, women applied for more jobs than men, especially for roles such as Telecalling/BPO/Telesales, Receptionist/Front Office/Help Desk Admin and Office Assistants, the report added.

The logistics and delivery industry recorded a 21 percent increase in job applications in the last 6 months. Metro cities led the charge with popular platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Licious being the top recruiters during the season.

Further, the hospitality industry also witnessed a massive 65 per cent increase in new employers in comparison to the same time last year.

Apna also witnessed an increase in its employer base seeking the right talent for various job roles. A majority of these employers were small and medium-sized businesses, indicating an interest amongst professionals to look for better job opportunities during the festival season, the report said.

Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Indore witnessed a massive increase in the employer base.

Among 76 cities, Apna observed an increase in demand for jobs from Metro cities Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata and Tier II cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Ahmedabad.