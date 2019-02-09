Acche Din: Are they here? Survey reveals a very disappointed urban India

Salaried employees have it good. Assuming for the purposes of calculation an annual income of Rs 3 lakh on which the present tax rate is, say 20 per cent, the increase is definitely significant People are disappointed and feel the youth have nothing to cheer about.

Yet there isn’t enough pent up anger for the Opposition to exploit, write Rama Bijapurkar & Rajesh Shukla Prime Minister Modi came to power on a powerful promise of “acche din aayenge”, which created a wave of hope and won him and his party a handsome mandate. At the end of his five years we ...