Adityanath makes Swadeshi pitch for industrial growth, jobs for migrants

Amid the influx of labourers from other states owing to the lockdown, chief minister Adityanath today made a ‘Swadeshi’ pitch for industrial growth and creation of jobs for the teeming migrants.

Calling on investors to partner the state in promoting indigenous industries, the CM observed India would become self reliant only by encouraging ‘Swadeshi’ even as he referred to the espousal of the theme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Presiding over a high level meeting, he directed officials to expedite the decision making process for infusing confidence in governance among the public and also attracting fresh investment.

“Keeping the theme of ‘Swadeshi’ in mind, we have to promote the MSME sector, which manufactures affordable products and has the potential to create jobs on a mass scale for our migrant workers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state government will sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) with industry bodies tomorrow for providing employment to people, especially incoming migrants.

“The MoU will be signed with Indian Industries Association (IIA) and other chambers tomorrow morning for the creation of more than 900,000 jobs every year,” UP additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here this evening.

So far, more than 2.5 million migrants have returned to UP from other states, particularly Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi, Goa etc.

Yesterday, Adityanath had instructed officials to expedite the process of skills mapping of migrants and prepare a roadmap of involving the MSME sector and the industry bodies for mass employment generation.

Under the mammoth data mapping exercise, the migrants have been found possessing skills in varied segments, including electronics, electrical, real estate, data entry, furniture, carpentry, auto mechanic, mobile phone repair, garment etc, which the state is now planning to harness locally.

Recently, the state has announced the setting up of a Migration Commission ‘Kaamgar/Shramik (Sevayojan evam Rozgar) Kalyan Aayog’ for facilitating jobs and social security to the workers. Apart from employment, the state is looking at creating an institutional system of apprenticeship, training and stipend for them. The state will energise rural based industries too.

So far, the UP government has arranged for 1,551 Shramik Special trains to ferry UP workers, of which 1,411 have arrived, while the reaming are slated to come in the coming days.

“The different states, including Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana etc have informed UP that now a few of our migrant labourers are left in their states, as such there is no need to ply the Shramik Special trains beyond the current month end,” Awasthi said adding some trains will only be run from Maharashtra and the Southern states to ferry the UP workers.

From June 1, the Indian Railways will operate regular train services, although in reserved categories, which the workers could avail of to return, he added.