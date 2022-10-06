Adityanath to hardsell 'Brand UP' abroad ahead of investor summit

-
ALSO READ
Adityanath 2.0: Of 100-day plans, $1-trn economy & 2024 poll battle
Aviation majors in fray to operate copter taxis in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi 2.0 to showcase MSME bandwidth at UP Global Investor Summit 2023
What is UP's new Parivar Kalyan Card and how will people be enrolled for it
UP drafts 'services export' policy to attract investors, earn forex
-
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh global investor summit 2023, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead from the state in wooing investors for ‘Brand UP’ in four countries, including the US.
The government is aiming to attract private sector investment of Rs10 trillion during the proposed three-day investor summit on February 10-12 next year in Lucknow.
In the run-up to the event , the Cabinet, including the CM, will hold meetings in domestic and international cities.
The UP government has identified two dozen cities globally, including Thailand, Russia, and Mauritius, for roadshows from next month.
UP Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will lead high-level delegations to some of the most prominent global business hubs, including Paris, London, San Francisco, Toronto, Rio de Janeiro, etc.
Other senior UP Cabinet members will participate in the dialogue process with the investors in top Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
Adityanath had recently held a review for the summit and suggested constituting separate groups of ministers for the roadshows to extract maximum leverage for the state industrial development.
He also directed officials to amend the existing industry-related policies to improve business environment and attract private investment. The state is targeting to become a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years.
In the UP Investor Summit 2018, the state had garnered a total investment of nearly Rs4.68 trillion.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 22:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU