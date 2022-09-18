Advance tax mop-up grew 17% between April-Sept to Rs 2.95 trillion

-
Advance tax collections between April 1 and September 17 for the current fiscal grew by 17 per cent to over Rs 2.95 trillion against Rs 2.52 trillion in the corresponding period a year ago, according to the official data release by the Mininstry of Finance.
The government attributes the robust collection to the revival of economic activity post-pandemic, stable policies focusing on simplification and streamlining of processes and plugging of tax leakage through effective use of technology.
Of the total advance tax collections, corporates paid over Rs 2.29 trillion, while collection from individuals stood at Rs 66,176 crore, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) data said on Sunday.
Net direct tax collections (net of refunds) for the current fiscal year have grown at 23 per cent to over Rs 7 trillion between April 1 and September 17, compared to Rs 5.68 trillion in the same period a year ago.
This includes corporation tax at Rs 3.68 trillion and the personal income tax including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at over Rs 3.30 trillion.
Gross collection (before adjusting for refunds) for the fiscal stood at Rs. 8.36 trillion compared to Rs. 6.42 trillion in the corresponding period a year ago, registering a growth of 30 per cent.
Minor head-wise collection comprises advance tax of Rs. 2,95,308 crore; Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) of Rs. 4,34,740 crore; self-assessment tax of Rs. 77,164 crore; Regular assessment Tax of Rs. 20,080 crore; and Tax under other minor heads of Rs. 8,933 crore.
The CBDT emphasised on remarkable increase in the speed of processing of income tax returns filed during the current fiscal, with almost 93 per cent of the duly verified ITRs having been processed till Sunday.
It said that the fast processing has resulted in the faster issue of refunds with almost a 468 per cent increase in the number of refunds issued in the current financial year.
Data suggest that refunds amounting to Rs. 1.35 trillion have been issued so far, as against refunds of Rs. 74,140 crores issued during the corresponding period in the preceding fiscal year, a growth of over 83 per cent.
