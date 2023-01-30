JUST IN
25th annual National HRD conference to begin in Hyderabad from Feb 2
Indian shares slip, tracking financials as Adani stocks extend slide
Affordable housing demand down to 26% in 2022: Sector expects on budget
Budget 2023-24: Centre to target higher capex but lower fiscal deficit
Union Budget likely to test govt's fiscal resolve ahead of 2024 elections
EoIs for ports: Experts sound Joshimath alarm for Great Nicobar Island
Ahead of Budget, FPIs take out Rs 17K crore from equities in January
Gati Shakti push: 18 road projects headed for the fast lane in FY24
Time to spur Vizhinjam project to avoid Ever Alots giving India wide berth
'Three deaths every day': Labour safety under construction in India
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
25th annual National HRD conference to begin in Hyderabad from Feb 2
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Affordable hsg demand dips, mid-premium remains preferred zone for buyers

Rising input costs, global uncertainties have made it more difficult for developers to launch budget homes in a cost-sensitive market

Topics
Affordable housing | Real Estate  | Housing demand

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Construction, workers, housing, residential property

The affordable housing segment, once the buyer’s top priority, is facing the brunt of pandemic and rising inflationary pressures, with both demand and supply shrinking to their lowest levels as home buyers seem to defer their purchase decisions.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Affordable housing

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 19:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.