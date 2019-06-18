After a dramatic increase in unemployment rate, NDA has its job cut out

Now that the government has officially acknowledged that unemployment is at an all-time high of 6.1 per cent and the National Statistical Office has shown that Gross Domestic Product has hit a five-year low, minds in the new government are concentrating on labour reforms as the first step on the road to economic revival.

This will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second attempt at reorienting labour policies to augment workers’ rights as well as giving more flexibility to businesses in hiring labour for their factories. The government has already swung into action ...