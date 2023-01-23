JUST IN
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates highway projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in MP
Business Standard

In a first, Centre planning a universal cattle insurance scheme

The scheme could be formalised on the lines of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), which is for the crop sector, sources said

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Animal spirits: Latest livestock census has good news for dairy, poultry

After having introduced crop insurance, the Central government is planning a universal livestock insurance scheme, covering all kinds of indigenous and cross-bred cattle and, maybe, yaks and mithuns too.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 22:57 IST

