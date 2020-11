After festive season, price hikes: Everyday items may get out of reach

From next month, household appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, television sets and air conditioners will get expensive by at least 3-5 per cent. The reason: Commodity inflation is raising its head, forcing companies to consider price hikes.

Consider this: The prices of all metals – from steel to copper, aluminium, zinc and lead – have shot up by about 5-11 per cent in the past month. Crude oil price has increased by about 16.5 per cent in a month and soy oil and palm oil are up by about 9-13 per cent in the same period. So is the case with cement, which ...