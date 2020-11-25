United States economy surges by record 33.1% in the third quarter

-
ALSO READ
India GDP growth slows to 3.1% in Q4 as Covid-19 lockdown hits economy
Q4FY20 GDP growth expectation: How bad will Covid-19 impact the economy?
GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20, pulled down by lockdown: SBI report
GDP data: Yet another huge knock for Modi govt's economic growth story
Covid-19 lockdown: FY21 GDP growth rate forecasts pose a big worry
-
The US economy rebounded at a record pace of 33.1% in the July-September quarter, unchanged from the first estimate a month ago. But a resurgence in the coronavirus is expected to slow growth sharply in the current quarter with some economists even raising the specter of a double-dip recession.
The overall increase in the gross domestic product, the country's total output of goods and services, remained the same as its first estimate, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, although some components were revised.
Bigger gains in business investment, housing and exports were offset by downward revisions to state and local government spending, business inventories and consumer spending.
The 33.1% gain was the largest quarterly gain on records going back to 1947 and surpassed the old mark of a 16.7% surge in 1950.
Still even with the big increase, the economy has not gained back all the output that was lost in the first six months of the year the output lost in the first six months of the year when GDP fell at an annual rate of 5% in the first quarter and suffered a record-shattering drop of 31.4% in the second quarter when the pandemic shut down much of the economy and triggered millions of layoffs.
Economists are concerned that growth has slowed sharply in the current October-December and some fear that GDP could dip back into negative territory in the first three months of next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU