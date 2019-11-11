After kharif season loss, abundant late monsoon gives farmers hope

Anil Goswami, a 45-year-old farmer from Budhni, near Bhopal, shifted from soybean to maize a few years earlier, in the hope of getting better returns. He did finally make good money as the overall market was favourable for maize, except for a few seasons. In the earlier kharif season (2018), maize was selling at a little over Rs 22 a kg, making it a valuable crop for farmers.

Encouraged, Goswami decided to expand his sowing, taking some land on lease. However, relentless rain over recent months have dashed his hopes. His standing maize crop was extensively damaged and price realisation was ...