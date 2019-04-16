After subdued growth in FY19, consumer firms pin hopes on a normal monsoon

Forecast of a near-normal monsoon by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is not going to rain on the parade of consumer goods companies this year. If anything, they are buoyant after a dampener year. The general elections this year have also added to their cheer.

Several consumer-facing companies said the twin benefits of monsoon and the hustings will help bolster demand of goods and keep inflation in check after September. Consumer goods firms expect rebound in rural, semi-rural markets to buoy sales. In fact, companies whose fortunes hinge on the hinterland expect a ...