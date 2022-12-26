JUST IN
Business Standard

After the year of reset, businesses now poised to truly get back in form

Some firms braved the headwinds and stepped on the gas, others played it safe; green energy turned a bright spot

Topics
Year End Specials | India Inc | Green energy

Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms

After two years of a pandemic-induced slowdown, India Inc was expected to expand with gusto. That is yet to happen. Though some companies have managed to buck the trend – with projects from Adani, Ambani and Vedanta stables dominating new investment proposals in the first two quarters of FY23 – most Indian businesses hunkered down against the headwinds of an impending global slowdown, supply chain disruptions, rising interest rates and input costs, and subdued demand.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 15:52 IST

