JUST IN
Russia remains India's main arms supplier but imports dip sharply
Duty-free sunflower oil imports from Black Sea set to drop this year
Electric two-wheeler companies pencil in slow sales growth for FY24
Meity forms task force to draft roadmap for IndiaAI ecosystem by April end
Domestic air passenger traffic projected at 11.9 million in Feb: Icra
Inflation and business pressure weigh on India Inc growth, says S&P
India's exports to cross $750 billion this fiscal, says Piyush Goyal
India's manufacturing growth to continue in Q4, says Ficci survey
Mandaviya seeks report from Kerala govt on Brahmapuram plant fire
Ensure airlines do not practice predatory pricing: Parl panel tells govt
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Ownership rights of 123 Waqf Board properties rest with Centre: Puri
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Against popular belief, percentage of migrants have remained fairly stable

In India, broadly 28% of the population comprises migrants and surprisingly this number has remained fairly consistent since 2007-08 barring minor blips

Topics
migrant workers | Labourer

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
Representative image

The rumour of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and the subsequent backlash from political parties has once again brought into focus the topic of migrants and whether they get preferential treatment vis-à-vis sons of the soil.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on migrant workers

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 09:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.