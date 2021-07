Agri sections with minimum state intervention grow fastest, shows data

The Union government recently released the second Advance Estimates for horticulture production for 2020-21, which once again showed that output there has been higher than foodgrain. The data shows that over the past 10 years, not only horticulture but the production of eggs, meat, milk and also fruits and vegetables have been faster than conventional foodgrain.





In the broader foodgrain category, are an exception as its production has risen by almost 48 per cent over 10 years. Interestingly, in all the crops where growth has been robust, government intervention in the form of direct purchases at a pre-fixed price or controls is almost negligible. The faster growth in milk, fish, eggs, meat also brings into question the manner in which they have been marketed, while growth in fruits and vegetables is perhaps the result of better quality seeds.