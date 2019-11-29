Agriculture Q2 growth shows marginal recovery at 2.1%; farmer incomes dip

Agriculture and allied sector growth showed a marginal recovery of 2.1 per cent at constant prices in the second quarter (July-September or Q2) of 2019-20 (FY20), up from 2 per cent in the first quarter (April-June or Q1).

Farmer incomes, however, dipped as nominal growth slipped on account of a bumper rabi harvest last year. Farm growth in real terms during the same period last year was 4.9 per cent.

A drop in nominal growth from 7.9 per cent in Q1FY20 to 7.4 per cent in Q2FY20 meant that overall inflation, which could also be a proxy for farmers’ income, dropped from a high of 5.9 per cent to 5.3 per cent.

The fall was on account of a drop in prices of rabi crops.

Most rabi crops, including wheat, mustard and chana, were selling at 10 per cent to 37 per cent below the minimum support price (MSP) in the first few months after their harvest.

However, most analysts said the first and second quarter of a financial year do not reflect the true picture of The real scenario will unfold from the third quarter (Q3) onwards when the impact of the kharif harvest — and what effect unseasonal rain had on it — will be felt.

“After the rabi harvest, prices of most agriculture commodities fell below their MSP levels, which is the reason why nominal farm growth might have a taken a hit. Nonetheless, Q1 and Q2 of a financial year do not show the real impact of kharif harvest or the losses suffered by it, which will be seen in the coming quarters,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist CARE Ratings.

According to the first Advanced Estimate of FY20, production of kharif crops is expected to fall by only 0.8 per cent despite delayed progress of the southwest monsoon in June. Good rain in the subsequent months is expected to have recouped loses.

However, the estimates are expected to change in the coming months as the full impact of excess rainfall and floods on the standing soybean, urad dal, maize and cotton crops in central and western India in late August and September and also in October is yet to be taken into account.