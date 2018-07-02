Ahead of assembly polls, govt may hike MSP of paddy by Rs 200 per quintal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties are locked in a battle over farm distress that is set to unfold as assembly elections to agrarian states of Rajasthan, and are nearing.

The opposition has announced “massive” farmers and workers' protests on August 9 and September 5. The BJP is conducting workshops for its workers to spread the message of Modi government’s “farm friendly” policies.

The BJP leadership is wary of a repeat 2004 ‘India Shining’ campaign, and of the recent assembly polls, where it suffered in rural areas.

With elections Lok Sabha elections and to three key north Indian states nearing, the Modi government is also set to announce an increase in (MSP) this week for kharif 2017.

The biggest impact in terms of prices is expected to be in the MSPs of paddy, oilseeds, pulses, and to some extent, in prices. On paper, the increase would cover farmers in much of eastern and central India.

In an interview to Swarajya magazine on Sunday, the PM said the government allocated Rs 1.21 trillion to agriculture, while his government has allocated Rs 2.12 trillion in the five-year period. “But unlike them, our initiatives do not stay limited to the files, but enter the field,” he said.

The union cabinet’s likely announcement to increase by 1.5 times of the cost of production is as much with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as it is on the forthcoming assembly elections.

Hiking by almost Rs 200 per quintal, as against Rs 80 per quintal last year, is of electoral value in major parts of eastern India. is a big crop grown in eastern India, particularly in the states of Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Together, these states account for 184 Lok Sabha seats, and the BJP is hopeful of making inroads in Bengal and Odisha in 2019.

Historically, procurement of is eastern India is much lesser than production. The Modi government wants to change this with a big drive to boost procurement in eastern Indian states in the coming season, especially from and Odisha.

Paddy is also big crop in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls are slated for December. The Centre has progressively increased its paddy procurement from Chhattisgarh, and in the last kharif season enabled the government to announce a bonus of Rs 300 per quintal on common grade paddy over and above the Centre-fixed of Rs 1,550 per quintal

As for and pulses, these are primarily grown in the kharif season in central Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, and and account for over 60 per cent of the country's soybean production, while groundnut is a big crop in

is another crop whose MSP could go up substantially. is a major cash crop in Maharashtra and and experts said that low price of cotton in Gujarat was one of the reasons for the ruling BJP performing poorly in Saurashtra region of the state in the assembly elections there in December. A big increase in cotton MSP, supported by an effective procurement by the could help BJP recover lost ground in Gujarat.

On May 18, 19 and 20, the BJP farmer cell conducted a training programme for 300 of its state leaders in Gurgaon. Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, his junior minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, NITI Aayog chief Rajiv Kumar, Rajya Sabha member Bhupender Yadav and others addressed the training session. Similar training programmes of BJP workers are now being conducted at the state and district levels.

“The objective is to blunt the Congress party’s efforts at creating a farmers’ movement in the country. We asked these leaders to showcase Modi government’s achievements at the block level,” BJP Kisan Morcha national vice president Shailendra Sengar said.

However, Communist Party of India (Marxist) affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS)’s Vijoo Krishnan said the announcement was unlikely to abate the anger among farmers. “They are yet to make public how the MSP will be calculated, and what are the kind of inputs costs that will be factored in. They had earlier deliberately tried to mislead the farming community by announcing A2+FL,” Krishnan, AIKS joint secretary, said.

Krishan said the Centre’s announcement for sugarcane farmers in recent weeks would help factories, and not farmers. “Sugarcane farmers have been protesting in Tamil Nadu. Sugarcane farmers in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra are also suffering. Nothing has been done for them,” he said.

In recent months, Modi and party chief Amit Shah have spoken of the BJP having expanded its social base, and is no longer thought of as an urban party of ‘Brahmins and Baniyas’. This is where the Modi government hopes to focus on 360 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies that are considered predominantly rural.