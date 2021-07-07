Ahead of cabinet expansion, govt brings DPE under finance ministry

-
ALSO READ
Stiff targets for PSUs: How they are caught between govt and markets
Govt to snip red-tape in PSU sale approval, cut time frame by 90%
NITI Aayog submits first list of about 12 PSUs for privatisation
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
Stock-specific approach to investing in PSUs will yield returns: Experts
-
Ahead of cabinet expansion, the Narendra Modi government has brought Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) under the Ministry of Finance in order to better control public sector enterprises as it looks to privatise them.
Earlier, the DPE came under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. It monitors the performance of PSUs, dividend, capex performance, possibility of buyback of shares, and pay packages of the staff, among others.
As the government is set to announce a cabinet expansion by inducting new members, the Cabinet Secretariat has notified changes in the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961.
In March 2021, Business Standard had reported that the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) had written to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to explore the option of bringing DPE under the Ministry of Finance, pointing to the overlap of some functions between DPE and DIPAM.
The changes are being done as the government looks to maintain a “bare minimum” presence in PSUs in strategic sectors and privatise, merge, subsidiarise or close the remaining state-owned entities.
The change would bring about 36 PSUs and their subsidiaries under the finance ministry, some of which are already under strategic divestment. These 36 companies include Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd., Mining and Allied Machinery Corporation Ltd., Engineering Projects (India) Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., H.M.T. Bearing Ltd., Scooters India Ltd., Andrew Yule and Company Ltd., and Bharat Opthalmic Glass Ltd. among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU