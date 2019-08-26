AIFs may accelerate switch to LLPs, sans respite on FPI surcharge

Sophisticated investment funds for the rich are likely to speed up on structural changes after failing to get relief on higher taxation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled back the additional surcharge on foreign and domestic investors on Friday.

The relief is provided only to tax payable on long-term and short-term capital gains as far as alternative investment funds (AIFs) are concerned. The higher surcharge would still apply to domestic entities such as category-III alternative investment funds that do derivatives trades and earn income under the head business ...