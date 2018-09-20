Air India sale: Two goldmines, one landmine and a joker in the pack

The Modi government may have found no buyers for Air India for the moment but that hasn’t stopped it from putting some of its subsidiaries on sale. The government has now reportedly decided to sell four Air India subsidiaries that include its passenger and cargo-handling business, MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) business, hotels and its regional airline.

At the moment, only the cargo-handling business delivers profits for India’s national airline. A closer look at the others shows that they could turn out to be potential goldmines for buyers in the times to ...