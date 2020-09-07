Air passenger traffic grows 26% sequentially in August, says Icra

in the country logged a 26 per cent month-on-month growth at 2.6 million passengers in August, with airlines scaling up capacity by 27 per cent over July, rating agency ICRA said.

Passenger traffic on year-on-year basis, however, plunged by 77 per cent in August, Icra said.

Overall, passenger traffic grew by 19 per cent till August 31, with carriers flying over 7 million passengers during the period.