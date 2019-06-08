Air travel set to get costlier after govt hikes aviation security fee

-
ALSO READ
New aviation charter lacks teeth, won't address customer grievances fully
Flyers, know your rights: Cancel flights free of cost within 24 hours
Tata bye bye
Letter to BS: Civil aviation industry is passing through most complex phase
Over the clouds: Indian aviation industry witnesses marginal fare hike
-
Starting July 1, a passenger will be charged aviation security fee of Rs 150 or $4.85 for domestic and international flights, respectively.
At present, a paseenger pays a fee of Rs 130 or $3.25 per trip. The amount is collected by airlines and is included in the ticket price. The levy is used for meeting security expenses at airports.
The civil aviation ministry issued an order to revise the fee on Friday.
The fee has been hiked by Rs 20 for domestic travel to plug the funding gap and clear pending security dues at 56 airports.
According to a PTI report of March, over Rs 600 crore was due to Central Industrial Security Force for guarding these airports. The CISF, which is a para military force under the home ministry, guards 61 airports across the country.
The passenger service fee amount has remained unchanged since 2001 and a decision was taken last year to increase the fee to bridge the funding gap. While the cost of providing security has been increased, the levy collected from passengers is not sufficient to meet the shortfall.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU