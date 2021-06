Air travellers show 2x rise in June first week over May as Covid cases fall

After a dismal month in May this year due to passenger numbers plummeting on the back of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is some good news for the aviation business. According to leading airlines, the total number of air passengers per day across India has doubled from a low of 40,000-42,000 a day in May to an average of over 82,000 a day in the first week of June.

The upsurge in passenger numbers has taken place as states have started easing lockdown measures, buoyed by declining infection numbers and case positivity rates. The uptake of passengers at Delhi ...