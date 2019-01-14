Airlines may face cap on take-off and landing slots in congested airports

The government has proposed to cap the number of take-off and landing slots an airline can hold in congested airports. The move, which could turn out to be controversial, is meant to check monopolistic growth of airlines.

This comes after rival carriers accused IndiGo — the largest Indian airline by market share — of using its dominant position to control pricing in the market. According to the plan, an upper limit cap will be set for the percentage of slots an individual airline can hold in any congested airport. If the threshold is reached, the particular airline will be ...