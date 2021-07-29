Airport privatisation gets a fillip as Lok Sabha passes AERA bill

-
ALSO READ
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Budget 2021: Govt's bank privatisation plan, bond market reaction, and more
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
Adani Group likely to bid through MIAL in next round of privatisation
'Promise and hope': Read and download all Budget 2021 documents here
-
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) Amendment Bill paving the way for privatisation of a small loss making airport by clubbing it with a larger airport.
The amendment bill was introduced by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and passed amid din in the lower house. It proposes to modify the definition of a major airport under the AERA Act 2008 and will have to be passed by the Rajya Sabha for the amendment to come into effect.
The move to club smaller loss-making Airport Authority of India (AAI)-run airports with larger ones is being undertaken following criticism of the existing policy. It was felt privatising larger airports would leave AAI saddled with only small loss-making airports.
The government has already decided to privatise AAI airports at Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Indore, Raipur and Tiruchirapalli, but is yet to finalise smaller airports that can be paired with them for disinvestment. Government sources say the airports would be paired in such a way that it brings operational and financial synergies for the bidder.
According to Poonam Verma, partner, J Sagar Associates, the bill proposes to amend the definition of “major airport” under Section 2(i) of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Act, 2008 to include ‘a group of airports’ in place of ‘any other airport’.
"The purpose of this amendment is to pair the smaller non-profitable airports with profitable airports as a combination/package to bidders to make it a viable combination for investment under PPP mode. This move is also likely to help in expanding the air connectivity to relatively remote areas and as a result, expediting the UDAN scheme. The amendment will allow AERA to regulate tariff and other charges for aeronautical services for not just major airport with annual passenger traffic of more than 3.5 million, but also a group of airports together," she said.
Currently the airport sector regulator determines tariff of a single airport and the amendment will allow for tariff fixation of more than one airport.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU