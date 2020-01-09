Airport security: Only half the X-ray screeners pass 'explosive' test

In October 2019, when the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held its last screening test at its regional office in Delhi, it assessed 40 security officers of various airlines on their proficiency in detecting dangerous items in checked-in baggage. Only 21 of them passed the test.

Many who failed were posted at airports where there are no inline x-ray machines that screen baggage for hazardous items before they are loaded on aircraft. At these airports, passengers have to queue up at the less sophisticated x-ray machines of their respective airlines where the airlines security staff ...