All you need to know about NABARD's 'agriculture household' survey

A recent survey by on financial inclusion in rural India has thrown some interesting insights into how the country’s rural landscape is changing and how things have moved forward since the last large-scale sample survey done by in 2012-13.

The survey had a sample size of around 40,327 that were selected through a multi-stage stratified random sampling from 29 states, 245 districts and 2016

Rural areas were defined as those having a population of less than 50,000 (Tier-111 and Tier—IV) in tune with NABARD’s mandated jurisdiction.

The tier—III and tier—IV classification was based on RBI’s notification.

The sample size of the 66th round of survey was around 36,000. The survey was done from June 2012-July 2013.

The survey was clearly based on a wider sample and covered number of respondents.





It defined ‘ household,’ as those that have derived some value of produce that is more than Rs 5000 from agricultural activities (that is cultivation of field crops, horticulture, fodder crops, plantation, animal husbandry, poultry, fishery, piggery, bee-keeping, vermiculture, sericulture etc) and having one-member self-employed in either in principle status or in subsidiary status in last 365 days.

The definition was identical to one that NSSO 70th (SAS) had laid down except that in that households which had an income of more than Rs 3000 from was considered as agricultural households.

This benchmark was placed to eliminate non-serious households and include those who are seriously pursuing some sort of activity.

The raising of threshold in had raised questions on whether the survey presents a true picture because it will give an upward bias and the threshold has been decided arbitrarily without any scientific basis which is not the case with the Rs 3000 threshold of NSSO’s 70th round of survey.

To this, NABARD officials who have been part of the survey say that this isn’t the case between 2012-13 and 2015-16 when the two surveys was done, there was an element of inflation which had to be factored in.

After adjusting inflation during this period, the actual income came to somewhere around Rs 4,352 which was rounded off to Rs 5000.

"There wasn’t any arbitrariness in the identifying agricultural households in the survey and the threshold figure of Rs.5000 was duly endorsed by the high-powered panel of experts in the advisory committee that included people from NSSO, RBI, ISI, Kolkata, Academia, etc," H R Dave, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD and who has been steering the survey told Business Standard.



From 2012-13 and 2015-16, there had to be some upward movement which was factored in the survey.

The second objection to the survey was that it had put a higher emphasis on wages and salaries in the total income of agriculture households and almost half of their monthly incomes came from wages and salaries. These included wages from

This has prompted some commentators to conclude that the data once again reinforces the trend that income from pure agriculture or cultivation is increasingly becoming a smaller portion of the overall income of an agriculture household, while others have attributed it to farmers finding incomes from wages in times of drought as 2014 and 2015 were both back to back drought years.

But, NABARD officials said this could be both and their findings show have contributed a good amount to the overall income of agriculture households which could be a fallout of drought or even a general trend.





In the NSSO survey, around 34 per cent of the monthly incomes came from wages or salaries.

The third finding of the NABARD survey was that level of indebtedness between 2012-13 (NSSO survey) and 2015-16 (NABARD survey) haven’t gone down by much and has largely remained static at 52-53 per cent.

To this, senior NABARD officials said this has been the practice since 2002-03 (NSSO survey) and also is in indicator of the growing financial inclusion and reach among farmers.

“As income levels are improving, so also is the access to credit and reach of financial institutions, which also explains the indebtedness,” Dave said.

Going forward the bank, plans to conduct such surveys after every three-years to fill in the gap left by NSSO’s Situational Assessment Surveys (which are done at a gap of 10 years).

But, with NSSO itself planning to reduce the time-gap between its two surveys to five years from 10 years, it remains to be seen how NABARD’s second survey fits in.