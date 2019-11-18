Allow Farooq Abdullah to attend Parliament: Opposition asks govt

Attacking the government over the detention of sitting Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah, Opposition members on Monday termed the National Conference leader’s detention as illegal and demanded that he be allowed to attend the House. Opposition leaders raised the issue of MPs not being allowed to visit after the abrogation of its special status, whereas parliamentarians from Europe have been taken to the state, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury describing the EU delegation as hirelings.