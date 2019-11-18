Allow Farooq Abdullah to attend Parliament: Opposition asks govt

-
ALSO READ
Cong LS leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury impresses with humor in Parliament
Why Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's elevation is good news for Bengal BJP
Five-time WB MP Adhir Chowdhury to be Congress leader in Lok Sabha
PM Modi's 'salesmanship' won him elections: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury
Parliament highlights: Rajya Sabha second House, not secondary, says Modi
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU